Local lifeguard offers some swim safety tips for parents

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - With the heat and humidity that comes along with summer, we need a way to cool off.

Some head to the ocean or the lake and some go to the local pool.

Along with that, areas that do not have lifeguards on duty, extra precautions need to be taken.

Parents or supervisors need to pay full attention to the child at all times.

A lifejacket is strongly recommended, it will keep you afloat in case something happens or a medical event occurs.

“So, at the pool obviously you can see the bottom, you can know the depth that’s marked everywhere but when you’re at the lake you don’t know how deep it is. A lot of times you can’t see, there might be rocks, there might be things like that. So, making sure you’re always entering feet first, that you know if you can touch or not before you go in, again that there’s somebody watching you and then making sure that you’re not swimming out beyond your abilities,” said Tanya Rogers, Head Lifeguard at the Old Town Y.

It also a great idea to sign your kids up for swimming lessons.

The quicker you get them in the water, the better off they’ll be.

For more swimming safety tips visit the American Red Cross website.

