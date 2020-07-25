Four facing charges after Augusta drug bust
Police say they found 223 grams of crack cocaine, several firearms, and money believed to be connected to illegal drug trafficking.
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Four people are facing charges after a drug bust in Augusta.
50-year-old Laurie Meader of Augusta was arrested for Unlawful Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs.
21-year-old Preston Mack, 18-year old Shakime Shannon, and a 17-year-old juvenile female, all from New York City, are also facing drug charges.
Police say the drugs were found at an apartment on Middle Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
All suspects were charged and taken to the Kennebec County Jail.
