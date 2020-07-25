Advertisement

Four facing charges after Augusta drug bust

Police say they found 223 grams of crack cocaine, several firearms, and money believed to be connected to illegal drug trafficking.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Augusta Drug Bust
Augusta Drug Bust(WABI)

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Four people are facing charges after a drug bust in Augusta.

Police say they found 223 grams of crack cocaine, several firearms, and money believed to be connected to illegal drug trafficking.

50-year-old Laurie Meader of Augusta was arrested for Unlawful Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs.

21-year-old Preston Mack, 18-year old Shakime Shannon, and a 17-year-old juvenile female, all from New York City, are also facing drug charges.

Police say the drugs were found at an apartment on Middle Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

All suspects were charged and taken to the Kennebec County Jail.

