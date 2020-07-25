Four facing charges after Augusta drug bust

Augusta Drug Bust (WABI)

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Four people are facing charges after a drug bust in Augusta.

Police say they found 223 grams of crack cocaine, several firearms, and money believed to be connected to illegal drug trafficking.

50-year-old Laurie Meader of Augusta was arrested for Unlawful Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs.

21-year-old Preston Mack, 18-year old Shakime Shannon, and a 17-year-old juvenile female, all from New York City, are also facing drug charges.

Police say the drugs were found at an apartment on Middle Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

All suspects were charged and taken to the Kennebec County Jail.

