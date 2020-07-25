Advertisement

China accuses US of improperly entering Houston consulate

By JOE McDONALD Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign ministry complained Saturday that American law enforcement officials improperly entered its consulate in Houston, which was ordered to close in an escalating diplomatic feud.

The ministry gave no details, but U.S. federal agents checked the consulate's doors and a locksmith was seen working on a lock Friday after Chinese diplomats left ahead of a 4 p.m. deadline to close.

U.S.-Chinese relations have plunged to their lowest level in decades amid conflicts over trade, technology, Hong Kong, spying accusations and complaints of abuses against Chinese Muslims.

The Trump administration ordered the Houston consulate closed this week, saying Chinese agents tried to steal medical and other research in Texas. Beijing responded by ordering Washington to close its consulate in the southwest Chinese city of Chengdu.

“As for the U.S. side’s forcible entry into the premises of the Chinese Consulate General in Houston, China expresses strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition,” said a foreign ministry statement. “China will make a proper and necessary response to this.”

The statement said that the Houston consulate was Chinese property, and that under diplomatic treaties American officials had no right to enter.

In Chengdu, spectators snapped photos outside the U.S. Consulate on Saturday as police in T-shirts and surgical masks stood on the sidewalk and the closed-off street in front of the walled compound.

A bus drove into the compound, but spectators saw few other signs of action.

On Friday, a man was detained by police after he set off firecrackers outside the consulate at about 7 p.m., Chengdu police said on their social media account. It said the man was given a warning.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Green also made a mark as a composer, with “Albatross,” and as a songwriter, with “Oh Well” and “Black Magic Woman.”

National

Chinese consulate in Houston officially closes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Chinese Consulate in Houston is officially closed.

News

Machinists union president rallies striking shipyard workers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The international president of the Machinists union is encouraging striking workers at Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works to stay strong.

National

Feds use tear gas to try to disperse rowdy Portland protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
U.S. agents again used tear gas to try to disperse a large crowd of protesters outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, after multiple fireworks were shot towards the building as raucous demonstrations continued in the city.

Latest News

National

Hanna becomes first hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tropical Storm Hanna is close to hurricane strength as the system moves toward the Texas coast. A Saturday morning update from the National Hurricane Center says Hanna's maximum sustained winds have increased to 70 mph.

Coronavirus

Somerset County reports first COVID-19 death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and one new death.

National

Coronavirus surges, plateaus in the US

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Cases surge in parts of the US as other areas experience a plateau.

News

Mostly Sunny, Warm & Pleasant Today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Mostly sunny skies are expected with comfortable humidity as well. Highs will top out in the 80s across much of the state.

Crime

Four facing charges after Augusta drug bust

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say they found 223 grams of crack cocaine, several firearms, and U.S. Currency believed to be connected to illegal drug trafficking.

Local

Lifeguard offers swimming safety tips

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
A lifejacket is strongly recommended, it will keep you afloat in case something happens or a medical event occurs.