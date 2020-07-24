Skowhegan closing in on new mascot

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan is closing in on a new mascot. They came up with a few the other night and had another committee meeting Thursday night to come up with a few more. Students will vote on the final 8-10 choices over the next few weeks. The school board committee will go over the student’s choice and make a final recommendation to the school board. Then they will finally vote to make it official at a school board meeting in the next few months. They are weeks away but the wheels are turning.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.