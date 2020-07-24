Advertisement

Segway company in Bar Harbor sees tourism boost, offers back to high school seniors

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -You'll find Segway tours in most tourism hubs across the world.

Here in Bar Harbor, the New England Tour Company has been providing the rides for the past three summers.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the business model changed.

“What we’ve done is pretty much market within Maine. Because for most of the people that are actually coming into the state right now are coming to this area the least,” said Glen Soucie, Owners of the New England Tour Company.

Cruise ships haven't been coming to port either, a huge driver of tourists walking around town.

With restrictions for visitors being lifted for some nearby states, companies who rely on them are getting some of that lost business back.

“This is one of the busiest times. Like today we’re fully booked with tours,” said Glen Soucie.

“Super important so that we have a place to continue to visit. It’s important to keep their business and go and enjoy yourselves. It was one of our highlights of our trip,” said Dan and Laura Barash, tourists from Connecticut.

The tour itself is an hour long and takes you to a number of historic and modern sites.

Safety and cleanliness still remain a priority.

“Soon as we’re done I’m going to plug them in and wipe them down. And then get ready for the next group,” said Glen Soucie.

2020 graduating seniors can get in on the fun too for free.

“The High School seniors that didn’t really get a chance to graduate the proper way. We want to give them a free tour. Show us your ID and your family will also get a $20 discount, any family that your with,” said Tina Soucie.

“If you want to have a wow experience, you got to come on a Segway. This is like flying. If you’ve ever had a dream that you’re flying, then this is the way to do it,” said Glen Soucie.

