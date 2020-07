Rossignol takes over as Van Buren A.D., Battani takes same post at Belfast

VAN BUREN, Maine (WABI) - Former Black Bears basketball star Matt Rossignol has been named athletic director at Van Buren. He’s gone back and forth coaching at Van Buren and Madawaska over the years. Matt was a 2000 point scorer at Van Buren in high school.

Belfast Area high school has a new athletic administrator, Matt Battani. He just graduated with a masters from Harvard. He replaces Midcoast Sports Hall of Famer Terry Kenniston who retired after 44 years.

