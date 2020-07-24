Presidential plane lands in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An impressive visitor landed in Bangor Friday afternoon.

One of planes in the Presidential fleet made at stop at Bangor International Airport.

It was not Air Force One, because the President was not aboard it.

We spoke with an airport employee Friday afternoon who could only say that it was a “military plane” that was making a stop in the Queen City.

