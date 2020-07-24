Portland postmaster accused of withholding mail in favor of delivering Amazon packages

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland Postmaster James Thornton has been accused of deliberately delaying mail to prioritize delivery of Amazon packages, according to a complaint filed by a worker at the postal service.

In the complaint, which was filed to the USPS Inspector General on July 13, Mark Seitz said Thornton has “deliberately delayed first-class and priority mail and ordered clerks not to scan them.” Seitz also said “Thornton is willfully delaying thousands of first class and priority parcels so that fourth class Amazon parcels can go out for delivery instead.”

Willful delay of delivering mail is a federal crime and is punishable by jail time and fines.

Seitz said the undelivered mail sat at the Portland Post office on Forest Avenue for several days before it was delivered.

Seitz sent a response to his complaint to WMTW News 8, which told him to contact his local consumer and industry contact office for further inquiries.

Steve Doherty, spokesman for the northeast regional office of the U.S. Postal Service, sent a further response to WMTW News 8. He blamed the situation on the high volume of mail and packages related to the coronavirus outbreak.

“In our current environment, dealing with the health crisis and a surge in package volumes due to online shopping, both our delivery offices and mail processing facilities find themselves flexing resources daily and around the clock to continue to meet the changing needs of our customers,” Doherty said in an email to WMTW. “Delivery decisions were made in Portland, and are regularly made, based on available volumes.”

