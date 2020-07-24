Advertisement

Portland postmaster accused of withholding mail in favor of delivering Amazon packages

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland Postmaster James Thornton has been accused of deliberately delaying mail to prioritize delivery of Amazon packages, according to a complaint filed by a worker at the postal service.

In the complaint, which was filed to the USPS Inspector General on July 13, Mark Seitz said Thornton has “deliberately delayed first-class and priority mail and ordered clerks not to scan them.” Seitz also said “Thornton is willfully delaying thousands of first class and priority parcels so that fourth class Amazon parcels can go out for delivery instead.”

Willful delay of delivering mail is a federal crime and is punishable by jail time and fines.

Seitz said the undelivered mail sat at the Portland Post office on Forest Avenue for several days before it was delivered.

Seitz sent a response to his complaint to WMTW News 8, which told him to contact his local consumer and industry contact office for further inquiries.

Steve Doherty, spokesman for the northeast regional office of the U.S. Postal Service, sent a further response to WMTW News 8. He blamed the situation on the high volume of mail and packages related to the coronavirus outbreak.

“In our current environment, dealing with the health crisis and a surge in package volumes due to online shopping, both our delivery offices and mail processing facilities find themselves flexing resources daily and around the clock to continue to meet the changing needs of our customers,” Doherty said in an email to WMTW. “Delivery decisions were made in Portland, and are regularly made, based on available volumes.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Max Linn announces plans to drop out of Senate rate, endorse Susan Collins

Updated: 14 minutes ago
A former state senator had previously challenged the legitimacy of signatures Linn collected to qualify for the upcoming election, but that challenge has been dropped.

News

Lewiston residents think they were purged from voter registry

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lewiston residents think they were purged from voter registry

News

POSTAL WORKERS FILE A COMPLAINT AGAINST PORTLAND POSTMASTER

Updated: 3 hours ago
POSTAL WORKERS FILE A COMPLAINT AGAINST PORTLAND POSTMASTER

News

Lewiston residents concerned about possible voter purge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Lewiston residents express concerns about possible voter purge

Latest News

News

Maine CDC reports outbreak at Lewiston nursing home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
New COVID-19 outbreak at Lewiston facility

News

DNA identifies 1968 California homicide victim from Maine and suspected killer

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Anita Piteau was identified this year and a memorial was held for her last weekend.

Crime

Norridgewock man formally charged for his role in deadly 2019 Madison crash

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Authorities say 52-year-old David Obert was driving a dump truck on Ward Hill Road when he collided with a Madison couple’s car.

News

Milbridge to showcase local artists and celebrate Maine’s history with downtown display

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The pieces of art go along with this year's theme "All things Maine."

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

National

SBA Administrator Reflects on COVID-19 Relief Programs, Future for Small Businesses

Updated: 15 hours ago