Police investigating death in Searsport after mobile home accident
One person has been killed on Pond Road after police say their mobile home collapsed on them.
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Police say one person was killed on Pond Road in Searsport after their mobile home fell off of its support blocks and collapsed on them.
According to the Searsport Fire Chief crews responded around 9:30 this morning.
We will update this incident as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.