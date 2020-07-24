Police investigating death in Searsport after mobile home accident.

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Police say one person was killed on Pond Road in Searsport after their mobile home fell off of its support blocks and collapsed on them.

According to the Searsport Fire Chief crews responded around 9:30 this morning.

