Advertisement

Parents consider home schooling as uncertainty surrounding school reopenings continue

By Emily Tadlock
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) -

With many school plans still up in the air, some parents are beginning to think of alternatives to in-school instruction.

Homeschooling is at the top of the list.

”The uncertainty is the hard part and we just want to know what is happening so that we can make plans and arrangements if there isn’t a full-time school,” says Heather Donald, a mother of two in the Hermon School District.

She and her husband both work full-time and are trying to make plans if their kids do or don’t return to school in the fall.

“We’re not teachers and if you don’t have that background it can be challenging,” she says.

Donald says they are fortunate in that they could potentially pay someone with training to home school their kids and maybe others as well.

”I think it would be great to have a neighborhood group or even a classroom, I’ve heard them called PODS, where they are able to at least interact and learn with other kids versus just homeschooling one-on-one with a parent or someone coming into the house,” she says.

These PODS are becoming a more popular option among parents in larger cities and hot zones.

Donald says she realizes they are fortunate enough to consider this as an option when many other parents couldn’t.

For parents thinking of homeschooling themselves, it’s not an easy task.

Officials with the Maine Department of Education say the forms can be filled out and submitted in the few weeks that’s left before the start of the school year, but parent readiness is another question.

“You have to find your own curriculum materials, you have to develop lesson plans everyday. It is a lot,” says Pamela Ford-Taylor the Enrollment Consultant for the Maine Department of Education.

The DOE says families have to be forward thinking and make sure their children are hitting education benchmarks or else they could fall behind.

Ford-Taylor says, ”If you’re doing it on the fly and just thinking that it is temporary, that’s not always the most effective way to go about it.”

The Department is also stressing that a remote or hybrid learning atmosphere this school year would look different than the "emergency education" that took place at the start of the pandemic.

“Our school leaders, our teachers, have been spending every moment of their summer developing more comprehensive curriculum. This is not summer vacation. They are doubling down on their efforts to ensure that they have thoughtful plans to address any students needs in whatever model we happen to be in as is determined by this quite frankly volatile pandemic,” says Kelli Deveaux, Director of Communications for the Maine Department of Education.

Ford-Taylor says, “Our highest goal is always to provide the best rigor for every population but safety comes first.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Parents considering home school as an alternative option

Updated: 2 hours ago
The start of school is just weeks away. With no finalized plans, some parents are beginning to look at other options for their kids.

Back To School

Maine CDC Director says parents should consult child’s pediatrician before going back to school

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
The head of the Maine CDC says now is the time for parents to talk with their child's primary care provider about whether it is safe to send them back to school for in-person instruction.

Back To School

How should students practice safe social distancing at schools?

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
In the Department of Education's framework, adults must maintain six feet of distance from others to the extent they can while wearing face coverings.

News

Bangor’s superintendent outlines reopening plans to school committee

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
|
By Courtney Cortright
The Department of Education will share its color-coded system on school reopening classifications on July 31st.

Latest News

Back To School

Kennebec Valley Community College prepares for 2020 school year

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
|

Back To School

Kennebec Valley Community College prepares for 2020 school year

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Kennebec Valley Community College prepares for 2020 school year

Back To School

Head of Maine CDC on making school county color classifications

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
The head of the Maine CDC offered some insight Tuesday into how they will establish county safety levels for schools.

Back To School

Parents worry over “unknowns” of school reopening

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
TV 5 spoke with many today who say not having a structured plan this close to the start is frustrating.

Back To School

Parents worry over the "unknown" of schools reopening

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT
TV 5 spoke with parents who say not having a structured plan this close to the start is frustrating.

Back To School

College of the Atlantic announces partnership for COVID-19 testing

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT
|
By Brittany McHatten
Thanks to a partnership with The Broad Institute, College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor is testing everyone who returns to campus this fall for COVID-19.