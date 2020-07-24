Advertisement

Pandemic driving down YMCA memberships

The Old Town YMCA has certainly seen that.
(KVLY)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -The pandemic is having an impact on YMCAs in Maine and across the country.

Even though many are open, members who don’t feel comfortable going in, again, are cancelling their membership.

The Old Town YMCA has certainly seen that.

With extra precautions taken, they have been fully open since June 15th.

The cleaning has been amped up to every hour, on the hour in all departments.

Each guest has their temperature taken when they walk in and they’re strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

”When the pandemic first started, we did see a number of members leave the YMCA,” said Membership and Marketing Director Shawn Fournier. “Timing wise with us reopening it then turned into summer. So, a lot of members have not come back during that time but we’re hoping that during the Fall that we’re going to see those members coming back.”

For a full list of cleaning protocols and how to prepare for your visit, you can check out their website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Presidential plane lands in Bangor

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
An impressive visitor landed in Bangor Friday afternoon.

News

Healthy Acadia offers help for those in recovery struggling with technology

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Catherine Pegram
Access to cell phone and internet service can be challenging in more rural parts of the state.

Healthy Living

New memory care living center set to open in Madison

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
After being delayed by the pandemic the 20,000 square foot facility is now set to open on August 4th with room for 42 residents.

News

New memory care living center set to open in Madison

Updated: 1 hours ago
After being delayed by the pandemic the 20,000 square foot facility is now set to open on August 4th with room for 42 residents.

Latest News

Back To School

Parents consider home schooling as uncertainty surrounding school reopenings continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
With many school plans still up in the air, some parents are beginning to think of alternatives to in-school instruction. Home schooling is at the top of the list.

News

Bangor High School adding Affirmative Action Officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The Bangor School Department will be adding a new position when students return this fall in an effort to combat racism..

News

$600 PUA payment coming to an end earlier than some thought

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Barring a change in legislation, those who get a 600 dollar a week through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program have received their last payment, as of Friday...

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Families First Community Center in Ellsworth slated to open this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
The pandemic has caused some delays but the center on North Street is expected to house six families by the end of November.

News

Nearly 4 million gallons of partially-untreated wastewater spilled into Casco Bay, report says

Updated: 3 hours ago
The spill happened on July 19.