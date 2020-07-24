Pandemic driving down YMCA memberships

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -The pandemic is having an impact on YMCAs in Maine and across the country.



Even though many are open, members who don’t feel comfortable going in, again, are cancelling their membership.



The Old Town YMCA has certainly seen that.



With extra precautions taken, they have been fully open since June 15th.



The cleaning has been amped up to every hour, on the hour in all departments.



Each guest has their temperature taken when they walk in and they’re strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

”When the pandemic first started, we did see a number of members leave the YMCA,” said Membership and Marketing Director Shawn Fournier. “Timing wise with us reopening it then turned into summer. So, a lot of members have not come back during that time but we’re hoping that during the Fall that we’re going to see those members coming back.”



For a full list of cleaning protocols and how to prepare for your visit, you can check out their website.





