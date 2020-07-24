Norridgewock man formally charged for his role in deadly 2019 Madison crash

MADISON, Maine (WABI) -A Norridgewock man has been formally charged with manslaughter for his role in a deadly crash in Madison a year ago.

Grand Jury proceedings started up again in July after courts stopped most hearings this spring to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Authorities say 52-year-old David Obert was driving a dump truck on Ward Hill Road when he collided with a Madison couple’s car.

85-year-old Joyce Gipson and her husband, 80-year-old Keith Blackwell were both killed in the crash.

Obert’s lawyer has said that Gipson was the one who pulled into the path of Obert’s truck.

