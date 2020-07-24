New memory care living center set to open in Madison

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - “We’re in nine different cities all over the state.”

Lon Walters is one of the owners of Woodlands Senior Living. He's been in the business for 40 years.

"Probably the last eight or ten years we've been specializing in memory care."

Construction on the latest community, Woodlands Memory Care of Madison, started last May.

"We've started from scratch and designed our buildings to meet the needs of people with dementia."

Walters says he's worked with the same architect for years and makes a point of improving the design with each new building.

"We were scheduled to be finished and open the end of May this year and then with the virus we pushed it back."

The 20,000 square foot facility is now set to open on August 4th with room for 42 residents.

"All of our memory care communities there's just demand. We expect to be full or nearly full within a month and a half."

They're offering private tours up until residents start moving in, at which point they'll only offer virtual tours to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

"It has been more of a challenge because we haven't been able to see the potential residents in person so we've been doing it on video."

Residents in Woodlands communities can connect with family through video calls or through 'window' visits during the pandemic.

"The family connection is very important."

