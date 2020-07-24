Advertisement

Nearly 4 million gallons of partially-untreated wastewater spilled into Casco Bay, report says

The spill happened on July 19.
East End Beach
East End Beach(WMTW)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Nearly 4 million gallons of partially-untreated wastewater was discharged into Casco Bay earlier this week after the East End Wastewater Treatment Plant lost power for several hours.

The spill happened on July 19.

According to a report from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, the wastewater treatment plant lost power around 8:15 a.m., and the backup generator also failed to turn on.

The power outage took out the plant's disinfection system, resulting in 3.97 million gallons of wastewater emptying into Casco Bay, the report said.

Power was eventually restored by 2:30 p.m. that day.

Nearby East End Beach was closed for two days while water tests were performed. Tests showed bacteria levels were well within safe parameters, and the beach was reopened by Tuesday.

DEP officials said the treatment plant's generator was functional during another power loss on June 26, and had been tested several times before Sunday's incident.

The Portland Water District plans to repair and test the generator next week, officials said.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Presidential plane lands in Bangor

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
An impressive visitor landed in Bangor Friday afternoon.

News

Healthy Acadia offers help for those in recovery struggling with technology

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Catherine Pegram
Access to cell phone and internet service can be challenging in more rural parts of the state.

Healthy Living

New memory care living center set to open in Madison

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
After being delayed by the pandemic the 20,000 square foot facility is now set to open on August 4th with room for 42 residents.

News

New memory care living center set to open in Madison

Updated: 1 hours ago
After being delayed by the pandemic the 20,000 square foot facility is now set to open on August 4th with room for 42 residents.

News

Pandemic driving down YMCA memberships

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The pandemic is having an impact on YMCAs in Maine and across the country.

Latest News

Back To School

Parents consider home schooling as uncertainty surrounding school reopenings continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
With many school plans still up in the air, some parents are beginning to think of alternatives to in-school instruction. Home schooling is at the top of the list.

News

Bangor High School adding Affirmative Action Officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The Bangor School Department will be adding a new position when students return this fall in an effort to combat racism..

News

$600 PUA payment coming to an end earlier than some thought

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Barring a change in legislation, those who get a 600 dollar a week through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program have received their last payment, as of Friday...

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Families First Community Center in Ellsworth slated to open this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
The pandemic has caused some delays but the center on North Street is expected to house six families by the end of November.