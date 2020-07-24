Nearly 4 million gallons of partially-untreated wastewater spilled into Casco Bay, report says

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Nearly 4 million gallons of partially-untreated wastewater was discharged into Casco Bay earlier this week after the East End Wastewater Treatment Plant lost power for several hours.

The spill happened on July 19.

According to a report from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, the wastewater treatment plant lost power around 8:15 a.m., and the backup generator also failed to turn on.

The power outage took out the plant's disinfection system, resulting in 3.97 million gallons of wastewater emptying into Casco Bay, the report said.

Power was eventually restored by 2:30 p.m. that day.

Nearby East End Beach was closed for two days while water tests were performed. Tests showed bacteria levels were well within safe parameters, and the beach was reopened by Tuesday.

DEP officials said the treatment plant's generator was functional during another power loss on June 26, and had been tested several times before Sunday's incident.

The Portland Water District plans to repair and test the generator next week, officials said.

