Mostly Sunny, Warm & Less Humid Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today giving us a great end to the work week. Any lingering clouds and patchy fog early this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies. A north/northwesterly breeze will usher less humid air into the region as the day progresses. Plan on a very warm day with highs reaching the low to mid-80s this afternoon. Skies will be clear tonight. We may see some patchy fog developing tonight mainly for areas closer to and along the coast. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the mid-50s to low 60s overnight.

High pressure will remain in control on Saturday giving us another nice day. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity and warm temperatures. Highs on Saturday will reach the 80s to near 90°. A cold front to our north is forecast to drop southward toward the state on Sunday and could bring a few showers and possibly a few thunderstorms into the state Sunday mainly over northern locales. A southwesterly wind will usher more humid air back into the region Sunday too. Temperatures on Sunday will again be in the 80s to near 90°. It looks like the cold front will stall out over northern areas on Monday and with it in the vicinity, we will continue to see a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Otherwise expect variably cloudy skies, warm and humid weather Monday with highs in the 80s.

Today: Mostly sunny, warm and less humid. High between 80°-87°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog, mainly closer to and along the coast. Lows between 55°-61°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Warm with highs between 81°-88°.West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid with a few showers and thunderstorms possible especially over northern areas. Highs in the 80s to near 90°.

Monday: Variably cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 80s.

