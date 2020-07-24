MDOL gives update on unemployment in the state

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Labor says 96% of people who’ve applied for unemployment benefits have their claims managed.

Labor department officials addressed lawmakers today in a virtual briefing. They say 85% of Mainers have gotten their benefits. That’s around 131,000 people.

They say they’re speeding up the processing for the remaining four-percent of claims in several ways.

This includes a dedicated team of adjusters focusing on fact finding for the claimants.

They’re also refining existing fraud detection and recovery processes.

We’re told of claims still being reviewed, 2,800 are awaiting the fact finding stage.

“We know that even one person who is out there and not receiving benefits is one too many, we are doing everything we can to expedite the process,” said MDOL Commissioner Laura Fortman.

Beginning Friday, the labor department is also starting to adjust PUA payments from the minimum based on 2019 tax information.

The work search requirement also goes back into effect August 9th.

Virtual trainings and workshops are available under the JobLink tab at mainecareercenters.gov.

There are more than 12,000 jobs currently posted there, too.

You can watch MDOL’s entire briefing on their Facebook page.

