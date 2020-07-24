Max Linn announces plans to drop out of Senate rate, endorse Susan Collins

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It looks like Max Linn will not appear on the November ballot after all.

According to a press release from his campaign, the Bar Harbor businessman intends to withdraw from the race for U.S. Senate. Instead, he plans to endorse incumbent Republican Susan Collins during a Zoom call Friday.

Linn was running as an Independent this year after a failed attempt to run in the 2018 Republican primary.

A former state senator had previously challenged the legitimacy of signatures Linn collected to qualify for the upcoming election.

Mary Small dropped that challenge last Friday, July 17.

Democrat Sara Gideon and Independent Lisa Savage stand to challenge Sen. Collins in the fall.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.