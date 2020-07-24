Margaritas in Orono celebrates National Tequila Day

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Grab the limes and the salt.

It’s National Tequila Day.

We stopped by Margarita’s in Orono to see how they’re celebrating.

Whether you like a salted or sugared rim, they say they’ve got a drink for you.

They say the community showed their support during the months they could only do takeout.

They say to-go ritas were very popular.

Now they’re taking every precaution they can so people can enjoy them frozen or on the rocks in person.

Not serving people in person made their recent reopening very exciting.

”It was awesome, I think a lot of the community enjoyed it as well, they missed coming here. not just the college kids but a lot of the local families,” George Cesarski, Manager, Margaritas.

They’re featuring strawberry and blueberry infused tequila for their margarita specials.

You can try strawberry banana or blueberry lemon it’s or try a few with one of their margarita flights.

