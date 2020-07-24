Advertisement

Maine Racing Legend Bahre has died

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bob Bahre, a legendary figure in Maine racing, has died at age 93. He owned Oxford Plains Speedway for a long time and built New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He is a Maine Sports Hall of Famer.

Local NASCAR driver turned commentator Ricky Craven said in a Facebook post, “Bob had a profound influence on my life. He taught me solely through example that a father son relationship can foster and create the best friend you will ever have.”

Also, Speedway 95 announcing they will have fans allowed back at the races this Saturday night. Tickets are available. Only 200 fans are permitted

