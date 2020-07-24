Maine parents can get their children caught up on vaccines for free starting Monday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine parents will be able to get their children caught up on vaccinations for free thanks to a new series of free clinics starting next week across the state of Maine.

The clinics will open beginning Monday, July 27 at Public Health Nursing offices in Augusta, Bangor, Caribou, Lewiston, and Portland, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.

The Maine CDC said many families have not seen their pediatricians since the coronavirus outbreak began in mid-March, and children have fallen behind on their vaccines.

“COVID-19 has disrupted our lives in many ways, including presenting new challenges in getting to wellness and preventive care visits. It’s always best for children to see their trusted pediatricians. But if that’s not possible, these clinics will help protect them from preventable childhood diseases.”

All vaccines on the childhood immunization schedule will be available for free for children 18 and younger, the CDC said.

Parents must make an appointment in order to ensure physical distancing, the CDC said.

Additional clinics are planned for Calais, Machias, Rockland, and Skowhegan.

Parents can make an appointment by calling (207) 287-6730 or (207) 287-4112, or by visiting the Maine CDC’s website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.