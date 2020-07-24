Advertisement

Maine parents can get their children caught up on vaccines for free starting Monday

The clinics will open beginning Monday, July 27 at Public Health Nursing offices in Augusta, Bangor, Caribou, Lewiston, and Portland, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.
Dr. Nirav Shah says vaccines have taken on added significance this year given the COVID-19 pandemic
Dr. Nirav Shah says vaccines have taken on added significance this year given the COVID-19 pandemic(Gray tv)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine parents will be able to get their children caught up on vaccinations for free thanks to a new series of free clinics starting next week across the state of Maine.

The clinics will open beginning Monday, July 27 at Public Health Nursing offices in Augusta, Bangor, Caribou, Lewiston, and Portland, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.

The Maine CDC said many families have not seen their pediatricians since the coronavirus outbreak began in mid-March, and children have fallen behind on their vaccines.

“COVID-19 has disrupted our lives in many ways, including presenting new challenges in getting to wellness and preventive care visits. It’s always best for children to see their trusted pediatricians. But if that’s not possible, these clinics will help protect them from preventable childhood diseases.”

Dr. Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine CDC

All vaccines on the childhood immunization schedule will be available for free for children 18 and younger, the CDC said.

Parents must make an appointment in order to ensure physical distancing, the CDC said.

Additional clinics are planned for Calais, Machias, Rockland, and Skowhegan.

Parents can make an appointment by calling (207) 287-6730 or (207) 287-4112, or by visiting the Maine CDC’s website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine CDC reports 26 news cases of coronavirus Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The Maine CDC is reporting 26 new cases of coronavirus in the state Friday.

News

Police investigating death in Searsport after mobile home accident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police investigating death in Searsport.

News

Max Linn announces plans to drop out of Senate rate, endorse Susan Collins

Updated: 4 hours ago
A former state senator had previously challenged the legitimacy of signatures Linn collected to qualify for the upcoming election, but that challenge has been dropped.

News

Portland postmaster accused of withholding mail in favor of delivering Amazon packages

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
First class and priority mail being delayed for Amazon packages, according to employees

Latest News

News

Lewiston residents think they were purged from voter registry

Updated: 7 hours ago
Lewiston residents think they were purged from voter registry

News

POSTAL WORKERS FILE A COMPLAINT AGAINST PORTLAND POSTMASTER

Updated: 7 hours ago
POSTAL WORKERS FILE A COMPLAINT AGAINST PORTLAND POSTMASTER

News

Lewiston residents concerned about possible voter purge

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Lewiston residents express concerns about possible voter purge

News

Maine CDC reports outbreak at Lewiston nursing home

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
New COVID-19 outbreak at Lewiston facility

News

DNA identifies 1968 California homicide victim from Maine and suspected killer

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Anita Piteau was identified this year and a memorial was held for her last weekend.

Crime

Norridgewock man formally charged for his role in deadly 2019 Madison crash

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Authorities say 52-year-old David Obert was driving a dump truck on Ward Hill Road when he collided with a Madison couple’s car.