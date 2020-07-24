Maine football holds virtual vigil for Minor on anniversary of death

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It is the 2-year anniversary of the death of Darius Minor. The UMaine football player who collapsed during summer training, and later died, before the 2018 season.

The team dedicated that season to him. The Black Bears running all the way to the FCS semifinals. Players, coaches and alumni holding a virtual vigil tonight to keep his memory alive.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.