Maine CDC reports outbreak at Lewiston nursing home

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 24 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday and no new deaths.

During Thursday's briefing, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said his department is investigating a new outbreak at the Marshwood Center, a nursing home and rehabilitation facility in Lewiston. 8 residents and 3 staff have tested positive for COVID-19, Shah said.

Shah also said 120 people from other states have tested positive while in Maine since the outbreak began.

