Maine CDC reports 26 news cases of coronavirus Friday

380 active cases across the state.
Maine cases 7-24
Maine cases 7-24(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 26 new cases of coronavirus in the state Friday...

The overall total has risen by 20, the six additional cases remain under investigation.

That number goes up to 3,757.

380 cases are active.

3,259 people have recovered.

The death toll remains 118.

The majority of active cases are still in Cumberland County.

There are 205 active cases there.

54 active cases in York County and 48 in Androscoggin.

Those three counties comprise nearly 81 percent of active cases in Maine.

