Lewiston residents concerned about possible voter purge

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Several Lewiston residents have contacted city hall upset about a voter information mailer that they think implied they may have been purged from the voter rolls.

The letter from the Center for Voter Information reads that no one at the address is currently registered to vote.

Residents have been assuming the letter came from city hall because the envelopes were pre-printed for the Lewiston Clerk’s office, but that’s not the case, officials said.

The clerk’s office said it didn’t give any mailing lists or voter lists to the organization.

”This particular year seems to be extra sensitive for folks that are feeling frustrated, scared, upset and nervous. They think that the city took their name off the voter list. We have not. We have not done a systematic purge to our voter list,” said Kathy Montejo.

If concerned, city officials said to check with the clerk’s office to confirm your registration.

