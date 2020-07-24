Healthy Acadia offers help for those in recovery struggling with technology

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An organization in Hancock and Washington counties is offering some financial help to people recovering from substance abuse but struggling with technology in the pandemic.

COVID-19 has moved many support meetings and clinical treatments to online or virtual formats. Access to cell phone and internet service can be challenging in more rural parts of the state.

Healthy Acadia, based in Ellsworth, now has $10,000 in grants from the Elmina B Sewall Foundation and Machias Savings Bank.

People can apply for some of that money to cover up to three months of service for a cell phone or home internet. It can also be used for a pre-paid phone for three months.

The application can be completed online at https://forms.gle/QqZHDvmCiT7XwY4v6. For more information about the grant, or to request a printable application, call Beth Alteri at (207) 460-2312 or at beth.alteri@healthyacadia.org.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.