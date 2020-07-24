Advertisement

Fielder’s Choice listed as one of America’s best ice cream shops

The local ice cream spot is set to open a new location in Bangor at the end of the month
Fielder's Choice Ice Cream in Manchester, ME
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANCHESTER, Maine (WABI) - Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream recently made The Daily Meal’s list of top ice cream shops in America.

The family-owned business in Maine has five locations across the state and is gearing up to open the newest shop in Bangor at the end of July.

The recognition meant a lot to the staff that has been working hard throughout the pandemic.

“We honestly worked so hard during corona we were open the whole time. We’re pretty much just a bunch of teenagers trying to run an ice cream shop, well we are,” said server Amelia Theriault. “It’s impressive.”

Theriault says the most popular items on the menu are their hard scoop flavors, and more specifically Coffee Heath.

You can find the full list of top ice cream spots around the country on The Daily Mail website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

