Families First Community Center in Ellsworth slated to open this fall

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Construction is coming along at the Families First Community Center in Ellsworth.

They're slated to open in the fall.

The pandemic has caused some delays but the center on North Street is expected to house six families by the end of November.

The mission of the center is to break the cycle of homelessness by giving families with children under the age of 18 a safe place to stay and gain self-sufficiency.

The housing is meant to be transitional and not permanent.

Thousands of hours have been put into this project by volunteers.

Those at the center say they're happy to see it come to fruition, but they know that the process of helping these families is just beginning.

”I can just imagine some little kid whose their life is going to be dramatically different because of this experience, so when I think of that angle, it makes what we’ve gone through seem like nothing. If you think about it, if you could even change one persons life dramatically for the better, why would you not do that? What would be so difficult that you would not want to do that? I guess that’s what got me into this place right here.”

Those interested in applying for housing can call the Families First Community Center.

They're also looking for volunteers.

For more information visit their website.

