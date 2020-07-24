Advertisement

Families First Community Center in Ellsworth slated to open this fall

The pandemic has caused some delays but the center on North Street is expected to house six families by the end of November.
(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Construction is coming along at the Families First Community Center in Ellsworth.

They're slated to open in the fall.

The pandemic has caused some delays but the center on North Street is expected to house six families by the end of November.

The mission of the center is to break the cycle of homelessness by giving families with children under the age of 18 a safe place to stay and gain self-sufficiency.

The housing is meant to be transitional and not permanent.

Posted by Families First Community Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Thousands of hours have been put into this project by volunteers.

Those at the center say they're happy to see it come to fruition, but they know that the process of helping these families is just beginning.

”I can just imagine some little kid whose their life is going to be dramatically different because of this experience, so when I think of that angle, it makes what we’ve gone through seem like nothing. If you think about it, if you could even change one persons life dramatically for the better, why would you not do that? What would be so difficult that you would not want to do that? I guess that’s what got me into this place right here.”

Terri Quellette, Board President FFCC

Those interested in applying for housing can call the Families First Community Center.

They're also looking for volunteers.

For more information visit their website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Presidential plane lands in Bangor

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
An impressive visitor landed in Bangor Friday afternoon.

News

Healthy Acadia offers help for those in recovery struggling with technology

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Catherine Pegram
Access to cell phone and internet service can be challenging in more rural parts of the state.

Healthy Living

New memory care living center set to open in Madison

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
After being delayed by the pandemic the 20,000 square foot facility is now set to open on August 4th with room for 42 residents.

News

New memory care living center set to open in Madison

Updated: 1 hours ago
After being delayed by the pandemic the 20,000 square foot facility is now set to open on August 4th with room for 42 residents.

News

Pandemic driving down YMCA memberships

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The pandemic is having an impact on YMCAs in Maine and across the country.

Latest News

Back To School

Parents consider home schooling as uncertainty surrounding school reopenings continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
With many school plans still up in the air, some parents are beginning to think of alternatives to in-school instruction. Home schooling is at the top of the list.

News

Bangor High School adding Affirmative Action Officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The Bangor School Department will be adding a new position when students return this fall in an effort to combat racism..

News

$600 PUA payment coming to an end earlier than some thought

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Barring a change in legislation, those who get a 600 dollar a week through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program have received their last payment, as of Friday...

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Nearly 4 million gallons of partially-untreated wastewater spilled into Casco Bay, report says

Updated: 3 hours ago
The spill happened on July 19.