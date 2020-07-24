Advertisement

DNA identifies 1968 California homicide victim from Maine and suspected killer

CA cold case solved
CA cold case solved(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) - A homicide mystery that haunted Southern California police detectives for 52 years has been solved with genetic genealogy that identified the young woman who was slain and a now-deceased man who is suspected of being the killer.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office says the victim was 26-year-old Anita Louise Piteau of Augusta, Maine. Her body was found in Huntington Beach in 1968.

She had been raped, beaten, and slashed.

Detectives persisted until 2019, when DNA identified the suspect as Johnny Chrisco, who died in 2015 and is buried in Washington state.

Piteau was identified in 2020, and a memorial was held for her last weekend.

After a 52-year manhunt, investigative genetic genealogy has helped the Huntington Beach Police Department and the...

Posted by Huntington Beach Police Department on Thursday, July 23, 2020

