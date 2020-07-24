Clear & Comfy Tonight, Bright & Warm Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The ridge of high pressure that brought the sunny, warm and less humid conditions to Maine today will continue to control the weather across our region tonight and tomorrow and it moves east from the Great Lakes Region. Under a mainly clear sky tonight the temps will fall into the upper 50s to mid 60s, with nothing more than a bit of patchy fog developing well after midnight. Any patchy fog early tomorrow morning will quickly burn off to a mostly sunny sky all across the Pine Tree State. High temperatures tomorrow will run in the 80s to near 90 all across Maine as a west to southwest breeze allows even coastal regions to warm into the 80s.

A disturbance aloft along with a weak cold front crossing southeastern Canada may trigger some scattered showers and thunderstorms across Maine on Sunday, with the best shot of seeing the showers and storms being found over northern parts of the Pine Tree State. Sunday will remain warm, with the humidity levels once again on the rise across New England. Temperatures on Sunday will once again climb into the 80s to near 90 across most of Maine, with northernmost regions likely holding in the mid 70s to low 80s due to greater cloud cover and some scattered showers and thundershowers. The early part of the workweek will be variably cloudy, very warm and muggy, with a few hit and miss showers and thundershowers likely Monday, with move widespread shower and thundershower activity possible Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, a little late-night patchy fog, with a light wind and low temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a west to southwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the 80s to near 90.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and humid, with possible scattered showers and thundershowers, mainly north and high temps in the upper 70s north and 80s to near 90 south.

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, possible scattered showers and thundershowers, with high temps in the 80s to low 90s.

Tuesday: Mixed clouds and sun, very warm and humid, with scattered showers and thundershowers likely and high temps in the 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 70s and 80s.

