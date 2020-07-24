Bangor High School adding Affirmative Action Officer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor School Department will be adding a new position when students return this fall in an effort to combat racism.

The school system is hiring a full-time Affirmative Action Officer for Bangor High School. This person will help students and staff with anti-racism training. Recent reports of minority students who dealt with racism during their time at Bangor High have prompted some changes.

The school formed a committee to address those concerns and make things better moving forward.

“It’s someone with specialized training in affirmative action and Title IX,” said Superintendent Betsy Webb. “What you’re looking for someone who relates well to people so that students and staff are comfortable going to the office and sharing what they are experiencing. So that things can be looked into and can be taken care of right away.”

The position is still open and the hope is to fill it soon.

The school will also be adding an anonymous tip line on the district’s app to use as an asset for the officer to review concerns.

