Advertisement

$600 PUA payment coming to an end earlier than some thought

Last payment sent out Friday, July 24th.
(KVLY)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Barring a change in legislation, those who get a $600 a week through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program have received their last payment, as of Friday.

Some filing for the benefit were under the assumption the payments would run through the end of the month - with the final payout next Friday, the 31st.

But that is not the case.

“It probably was something that got generally characterized as the end of July,” said Dana Connors, Maine State Chamber of Commerce President. “Some probably thought that meant the 31st. In fact it was written, so our understanding is that it would be through this week. One week short of the end of the month.”

There have been discussions at the national level to extend the $600 payments, either that full amount or something less.

However, lawmakers are yet to pass any new assistance plans.

State officials say those that have not yet received their benefits are still eligible and will be paid retroactively.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Presidential plane lands in Bangor

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
An impressive visitor landed in Bangor Friday afternoon.

News

Healthy Acadia offers help for those in recovery struggling with technology

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Catherine Pegram
Access to cell phone and internet service can be challenging in more rural parts of the state.

Healthy Living

New memory care living center set to open in Madison

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
After being delayed by the pandemic the 20,000 square foot facility is now set to open on August 4th with room for 42 residents.

News

New memory care living center set to open in Madison

Updated: 1 hours ago
After being delayed by the pandemic the 20,000 square foot facility is now set to open on August 4th with room for 42 residents.

News

Pandemic driving down YMCA memberships

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The pandemic is having an impact on YMCAs in Maine and across the country.

Latest News

Back To School

Parents consider home schooling as uncertainty surrounding school reopenings continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
With many school plans still up in the air, some parents are beginning to think of alternatives to in-school instruction. Home schooling is at the top of the list.

News

Bangor High School adding Affirmative Action Officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The Bangor School Department will be adding a new position when students return this fall in an effort to combat racism..

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Families First Community Center in Ellsworth slated to open this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
The pandemic has caused some delays but the center on North Street is expected to house six families by the end of November.

News

Nearly 4 million gallons of partially-untreated wastewater spilled into Casco Bay, report says

Updated: 3 hours ago
The spill happened on July 19.