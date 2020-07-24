$600 PUA payment coming to an end earlier than some thought

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Barring a change in legislation, those who get a $600 a week through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program have received their last payment, as of Friday.

Some filing for the benefit were under the assumption the payments would run through the end of the month - with the final payout next Friday, the 31st.

But that is not the case.

“It probably was something that got generally characterized as the end of July,” said Dana Connors, Maine State Chamber of Commerce President. “Some probably thought that meant the 31st. In fact it was written, so our understanding is that it would be through this week. One week short of the end of the month.”

There have been discussions at the national level to extend the $600 payments, either that full amount or something less.

However, lawmakers are yet to pass any new assistance plans.

State officials say those that have not yet received their benefits are still eligible and will be paid retroactively.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.