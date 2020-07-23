Woman-owned Winslow-based business recognized nationally for commercial construction expertise

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) -

A company based in Winslow is being recognized nationally for its specialized construction expertise.

What’s more, it’s owned by women.

And now, after only two years the company is experiencing tremendous growth and expanding its workforce.

“We do quite a bit of coating related and water intrusion related items,” says President of Standard Waterproofing Theresa Thompson.

This commercial construction company started with waterproofing with a goal of adding a new service line every ten years.

Now, the company is providing a slew of coating related services like spray foam insulation and recently fireproofing, one of the only companies in the state with this capability.

“Markets evolve, we need to evolve with them and so my goal as an owner and manager here at the company has always been to keep my pulse on the market,” says Thompson.

Their new $1.2 million facility in Winslow is proof that the company is thriving along with some of the major projects they are currently working on.

Thompson says, ”In Waterville, we are on Lockwood Hotel and we are also on the Colby Athletic Center.”

The company's services are also being put to use on projects in Augusta and Portland.

”Standard Waterproofing is quite literally setting the standard for the coating industry, nationally. With Theresa’s forward thinking leadership and her crew’s expertise having yielded a very impressive growth rate year over year, we’re so fortunate to have them based in mid-Maine and working on some of the region’s most significant projects,” says Elaine Theriault-Currier of the Central Maine Growth Council.

Thompson says while she implements the plans, it’s her team of dedicated employees that has kept them going strong.

“We have a uniqueness about us that doesn’t translate to other trades and to other companies necessarily. We are the only waterproofing company in the state of Maine. These guys that do what they do out there everyday, they’re the only ones that know how to do it,” says Thompson.

Standard Waterproofing has faced challenges due to the pandemic like many others, but owners say they have adapted and created a safe space for employees in the office and on site.

Innovating new hand washing stations and sanitary bathrooms for those working on jobs.

“Keeping people safe, making sure that we’re meeting our customer’s needs but always putting the teams needs first,” says Thompson.

She says their aim is to help protect these beautiful buildings so they last in our communities for years to come, “From a building health perspective, we are the most important component to that building and to the occupants inside of it.”

