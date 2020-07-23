Advertisement

Union requests that both sides meet together with mediator

(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2020
BATH, Maine (AP) - The union representing 4,300 striking shipbuilders at Bath Iron Works has requested through a federal mediator that both sides meet next week.

Both the union and company have been meeting separately with a mediator, but there have been no formal talks since the Machinists Local S6 went on strike June 22 after overwhelmingly rejecting the company’s final offer.

There was no immediate comment Thursday from the company on the union’s request for face-to-face meetings.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

