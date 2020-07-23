Skowhegan woman indicted after allegedly stealing more than $80K from her former employer

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -

A Skowhegan woman has been indicted for theft after authorities say she stole more than $80,000 from the business where she was employed.

According to court documents, 49 year old Staci Tozier took the money from “Central Maine Wreath” over the course of several years from 2013 through 2018.

A Morning Sentinel report says Tozier was the office administrator there at the time.

The owner of the business discovered that money was missing and called police in March of last year.

