Lingering Showers & Thunderstorms Ending, Bright & Warm Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A small storm along with its trailing cold front will slide through Maine this evening. Scattered showers and thundershowers will occur through late this evening as the cold front approaches and then crosses our region. Any lingering showers and storms will likely end shortly after midnight as the cold front moves offshore. Look for patchy fog to develop late tonight as the clouds begin to clear across our area, with temps falling back down into the low to mid 60s.

A ridge of high pressure currently centered over the Western Great Lakes Region will move east into the Northeast tomorrow and Saturday. The high will bring our region a bright, warm and somewhat less humid end to the workweek, with the fair and warm conditions continuing on Saturday as well. High temperatures both tomorrow and Saturday will run in the 80s all across Maine as a northwest and then southwest breeze allows even coastal regions to warm both days.

A disturbance aloft along with a weak cold front crossing southeastern Canada may trigger some scattered showers and thunderstorms across Maine on Sunday, with the best shot of seeing the showers and storms being found over northern parts of the Pine Tree State. Sunday will remain warm, with the humidity levels once again on the rise across New England. The early part of the workweek will likely be variably cloudy, warm and muggy, with some hit and miss showers and thundershowers likely both Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight: Scattered evening showers and thunderstorms, patchy fog then partial clearing after midnight, with a light wind becoming northwest and low temps in the low to mid 60s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, less humid, with a northwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and humid, with possible scattered showers and thundershowers, mainly north and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, humid, scattered showers and thundershowers possible, with high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Tuesday: More clouds than sun, humid, with scattered showers and thundershowers likely and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.