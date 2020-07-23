Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure is forecast to move through the state today bringing us mostly cloudy skies, a more humid air mass and a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Skies will average mostly cloudy but some breaks of sunshine are possible which will make the atmosphere more unstable and give us a better chance to see thunderstorms, some of which could be severe with very heavy rainfall, a gusty wind, hail and frequent lightning. Humidity levels will be climbing today too as low pressure moves into the region. Dewpoints will climb to the mid-60s to near 70° during the day today making for a sticky Thursday. Temperatures will top off in the mid-70s to low 80s this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually wind down from west to east during the night tonight as low pressure exits the region. Skies will begin to clear out late. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s for overnight lows.

High pressure will build into the area Friday giving us a nicer day and a good end to the work week. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies Friday with lower humidity and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s for most locales. Saturday looks good too with sunshine, comfortable humidity and highs in the 80s. A disturbance to our north is forecast to drop southward toward the state on Sunday and could bring a few showers and possibly a few thunderstorms into the state Sunday mainly over northern locales. Humidity will return for the second half of the weekend as well.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms could be severe with heavy downpours, gusty wind, hail and frequent lightning. Highs between 74°-81°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms winding down. Partial clearing late. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and less humid. Highs between 79°-86°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the 80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid with a few showers and thunderstorms possible mainly over northern areas. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Monday: Variably cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

