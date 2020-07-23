Advertisement

Resources available for those who rely on hay for livestock

Experts say act now for best prices, quality.
Hay yield in Maine
Hay yield in Maine
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - If you are someone who relies on hay to feed your animals, local experts are offering advice and resources.

Hay and forage producers have experienced major swings in weather over the past 2 years. Excessive rain delayed harvests last season, which cut back on quality. This year excessively dry conditions in some parts of the state are reducing yields for second and third cuttings. With that in mind, the University of Maine Cooperative Extension has put together a hay and straw directory to help sellers and buyers connect.

“It’s much better to secure your resources now,” said Professor Rick Kersbergen. “Obviously prices will be cheaper now than they will be next spring or at the end of winter. It’s much better to be able to secure your source of feed for your animals and know what you need and figure out exactly how much food you need to make it through the winter and not be stuck in March or April of next year looking for feed.”

He adds that when you buy, you want to be sure of the quality of the product.

Here is a link to the directory.

