Recount requested in race for Republican nomination for State Senate District 8

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A recount has been requested in the race for the Republican nomination for State Senate District 8.

Incumbent Kimberley Rosen received 51% of the vote.

Challenger Lawrence Lockman got 49%.

It was a difference of just 78 votes.

A date for the recount has not been scheduled.

Senate District 8 includes Brewer, Bucksport, and several other towns in Penobscot and Hancock counties.

