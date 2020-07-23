Recount requested in race for Republican nomination for State Senate District 8
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A recount has been requested in the race for the Republican nomination for State Senate District 8.
Incumbent Kimberley Rosen received 51% of the vote.
Challenger Lawrence Lockman got 49%.
It was a difference of just 78 votes.
A date for the recount has not been scheduled.
Senate District 8 includes Brewer, Bucksport, and several other towns in Penobscot and Hancock counties.
