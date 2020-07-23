BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A popular Bangor seafood truck is operating out of a new vessel.

The owners of the Lobstah Buoy got a new truck.

It’s located in the Bangor FunPlex parking lot on Odlin Road.

Benjamin Gregory and Erin Doughty say this one has more space, which makes things more efficient, plus it’s enclosed, so they can operate year-round even on rainy days.

Now, they can serve their lobster rolls, seafood, burgers, and dogs much easier.

It’s hard to miss them with their eye-catching new signage.

“Well. over the past few years the business has been growing and we’ve gotten busier and busier. We got written up by the Food Network last year and ever since then it’s really taken of and it’s been good,” Benjamin Gregory, Owner of The Lobstah Buoy.

The Food Network featured them in a 50 States of Food Trucks article.

We would like to thank Food Network for choosing us to represent Maine! Posted by The Lobstah Buoy on Wednesday, June 12, 2019

The Lobstah Buoy is open Monday through Friday from 11 to five right now.

That may change.

You can follow them on Facebook for updates.

They say the new truck also helps them serve safely during the pandemic, which is a priority for them.

