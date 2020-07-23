Police investigating fatal crash in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating a two-car crash in Augusta that left two women dead.

It happened just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday on Eastern Avenue.

Police say 26-year-old Kelsey Buckmore of Augusta and 26-year-old Rachel Paquet of Smithfield died at the scene.

If you have any information about what led up to the crash, you’re asked to contact the Augusta Police Department at 626-2370.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.