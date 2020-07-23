Advertisement

Police investigating fatal crash in Augusta

Police say 26-year-old Kelsey Buckmore of Augusta and 26-year-old Rachel Paquet of Smithfield died at the scene.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating a two-car crash in Augusta that left two women dead.

It happened just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday on Eastern Avenue.

If you have any information about what led up to the crash, you’re asked to contact the Augusta Police Department at 626-2370.

