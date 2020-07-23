Not enough being done for the homeless say Portland advocates

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Advocates for the homeless are criticizing the city of Portland for not taking immediate action to help the people who are camping in the park at Deering Oaks after a temporary shelter closed earlier this month.

City officials had to close the shelter at the University of Southern Maine's Sullivan Gym, and Preble Street Resource Center has stopped serving meals at its central locations.

Advocates held a "tent out" protest at Portland City Hall on Wednesday, saying the city's long-term plans for a shelter are not enough.

Portland Mayor Kate Snyder says everyone who was at the temporary shelter at USM have moved to other facilities. And, on top of running three shelters in the city, they are also supporting about 200 people a week at nearby motels.

"We, the city of Portland, is not looking to stop food access to people who are homeless, who are in shelters and who have need," Snyder said. "We certainly can't force people to stay in a shelter, but we're trying to make it accessible and available."

City leaders are also working on more shelter options specifically for the people who are camping near Deering Oaks. In the meantime, they encourage those people to stay for day services at the existing facilities.

