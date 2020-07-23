New tool available for Mainers having trouble filing for unemployment

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -

A new tool is available for Mainers who have had difficulty filing an unemployment claim during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Maine Department of Labor, Maine Equal Justice and the Maine AFL-CIO have launched an online form that is available in eight different languages.

Many Mainers have had issues getting through to the Maine Department of Labor through its online or phone systems to file a claim since the coronavirus outbreak began. But there are more roadblocks out there that the form is able to assist with.

"Some people with low income may not have a computer or consistent internet access or even enough phone minutes to start an unemployment claim," said Sue Hamlett of Maine Equal Justice in a news release. "Others do not speak English as a first language or face other barriers that make a complex, multi-step application like the one for unemployment benefits difficult and frustrating. We know that there are people who just give up or don't know who to ask for help."

Advocates say even if someone has returned to work, they are still eligible for retroactive benefits for the weeks they were unemployed.

In addition to English, the form is available in Arabic, French, Khmer, Lingala, Portuguese, Somali, and Spanish.

The form is not intended for people who have already started a claim, advocates said.

Click here to access the form.

