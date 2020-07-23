New study: Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t help COVID patients

(Gray News) – A new study shows hydroxychloroquine doesn’t benefit COVID patients and could harm them.

Researchers in Brazil studied more than 500 hospitalized patients over a 15-day period.

Some in the group received hydroxychloroquine. Others received it along with the antibiotic azithromycin. The rest received neither drug.

Those taking the two drugs fared no better than those who didn’t. Some of those patients who took hydroxychloroquine and/or azithromycin exhibited elevated liver enzymes and unusual heart rhythms.

The results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Patients with confirmed or suspected #COVID19 were randomly assigned to receive HCQ with AZM, HCQ alone, or usual care. The primary outcome was clinical status at 15 days. There were no significant differences between groups in the primary outcome. — NEJM (@NEJM) July 23, 2020

President Donald Trump touted hydroxychloroquine and used it himself as a potential treatment or preventative for coronavirus.

Multiple studies have shown the drug not to be helpful against COVID-19.

