Milbridge to showcase local artists and celebrate Maine’s history with downtown display

MILBRIDGE, Maine (WABI) - Celebrating Maine’s Bicentennial in a downtown art display.

That’s exactly what’s happening in Millbridge Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 to 2 p.m.

You’ll be able to see these pieces and more at the Milbridge Theatre Lot.

Here is a slideshow of the next five finished pieces of our state of Maine Bicentennial Art Display. We will be posting slideshows of additional pieces each day this week. Maeve Perry’s- THE BOLDEST COAST Casey Openshaw’s- HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS Karen Schevenieus’- SUNSET SAIL Jean Driscoll’s- THE CHURCH ON THE HILL, ODE TO JOY! Heidi Huckins’- THE WAY LIFE SHOULD BE *DISPLAY, FAN FAVORITES, AND AUCTION UPDATE INFORMATION: These pieces are meant for indoor use and are truly stunning works of art. As a result, we are concerned about their ability to withstand the outdoor weather if we put them on display outside for three full weeks. The artists worked very hard on these, and we don’t want to risk damage to them through constant weather exposure. So, we will plan to display them all together outside on the Milbridge Theatre lot on Saturdays and Sundays from about 9am to about 2pm (coinciding with the Saturday farmer’s market). Our goal is to start displaying them this coming weekend (July 25/26, then Aug 1/2, Aug 8/9, and perhaps Aug 15/16 ). We have created three display stands that we can use to space them around the lot. This will allow people to come see them while maintaining social distancing if they wish. Flyers describing each piece with an accompanying biography for each artist will be available. On weekdays during this period the pieces will be on a rotational display in the windows of the Seaworthy Event Center so that people can view them from outside as well. Like last year, we will begin taking votes next week online via Facebook for Fan Favorites from among the pieces. At this time, we expect the auctioning of the pieces to be done online via a special online auction program. The auction will likely last several days, and due to COVID, will be hosted entirely online. Posted by The Milbridge Theatre on Thursday, July 23, 2020

They go along with this year’s theme “All things Maine.”

All the work is done by artists here in our state.

”We have some tremendous talent here in Milbridge and in our surrounding areas and we really want to highlight that talent across the state and help our artists achieve more notice throughout the community and state as well.,” Richard Bondurant, Milbridge Theatre Project, said.

Pieces will be up for grabs at an online auction in a couple of weeks.

We’re told money from that will be used for the rebuilding of The Milbridge Theatre.

And if you can’t make it to town this weekend, this display will be set up for a couple of more weeks.

You can also vote for your favorite piece on The Milbridge Theatre Facebook Page.

