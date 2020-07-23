Advertisement

Maine Health Care Association asks Mills Administration for more money to help nursing homes

(KY3)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Health Care Association wants the Mills Administration to set aside more money from the federal coronavirus relief for nursing homes.

Association officials say nursing homes are the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

With costs up and occupancy down, nursing homes need $79 million to bridge a budget shortfall, officials said.

Maine Health Care Association CEO Rick Erb said despite Maine's relatively low case count, the danger is still real, and the money will help mitigate the risk.

"It's a need for more staff, it's a need to pay them more. It's a need to purchase PPE, which everyone is now familiar with. Those are the challenges for us," Erb said.

The Mills Administration said they have taken numerous steps to support nursing homes but will still take the Maine Health Care Association’s request into consideration. However, administration officials said the need for funding in other areas outweighs what is currently available.

