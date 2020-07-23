Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 14 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

A total of 3,239 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 23 over the past 24 hours.
Maine cases 7-23
Maine cases 7-23(WABI)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 23 more people have recovered from coronavirus in Maine since Wednesday..

The latest numbers from the Maine CDC show 14 new cases across the state, bringing the overall total to 3,737.

There are 380 active cases.

That’s down by 9 since Wednesday.

3,239 people have recovered.

118 Mainers have died with the virus.

Maine Counyt 7-23
Maine Counyt 7-23(WABI)

In the county by county breakdown you can see the active cases across the state.

By far the most in Cumberland County where of the 1,986 overall cases 216 remain active.

There are 20 active cases in Penobscot County - that’s unchanged since Wednesday.

