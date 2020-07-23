Advertisement

Maine CDC Director says parents should consult child’s pediatrician before going back to school

The head of the Maine CDC says now is the time for parents to talk with their child's primary care provider about whether it is safe to send them back to school for in-person instruction.
Maine CDC Briefing
Maine CDC Briefing(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC says now is the time for parents to talk with their child's primary care provider about whether it is safe to send them back to school for in-person instruction.

Dr. Nirav Shah says that answer can vary for kids with pre-existing conditions.

Local pediatrician: Return to in-person learning is the right move
Local pediatrician: Return to in-person learning is the right move(KBTX)

Shah says some pediatricians may find it's not a good idea, based on a child's health.

However, with good management and oversight, other doctors may determine that is is safe to return.

Last night, Bangor's Superintendent Betsy Webb unveiled reopening plans in a school committee meeting.

She says 13% of parents in the district want remote learning because, as of now, they are not comfortable sending their kids back into the school building.

If the district gets the green light to return to in-person instruction, Webb says they will be able to simultaneously run all three options that have been developed - remote learning, hybrid learning, and full-time in the classroom.

”Some of our families would have children in school five days a week, 27% of our families would have their children in school two or three days a week, and the others would be done remotely, and then 13% would be remotely.”

Dr. Betsy Webb, Bangor Superintendent of Schools

“There’s not a once size fits all approach which is why right now is an important time for every single parent to be checking in with their pediatrician. Not just for questions like these, but also for that critical thing for back to school which is making sure every child is caught up and up to date on their vaccinations.”

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC Director

The Department of Education will share its color-coded system on school reopening classifications next Friday.

Red mean schools should pursue remote learning, yellow is the hybrid approach and green clears the way for back in the classroom instruction.

The school committee still needs to vote on these plans - you can find more information on them here.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

How should students practice safe social distancing at schools?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
In the Department of Education's framework, adults must maintain six feet of distance from others to the extent they can while wearing face coverings.

News

Bangor’s superintendent outlines reopening plans to school committee

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The Department of Education will share its color-coded system on school reopening classifications on July 31st.

Back To School

Kennebec Valley Community College prepares for 2020 school year

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
|

Back To School

Kennebec Valley Community College prepares for 2020 school year

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Kennebec Valley Community College prepares for 2020 school year

Latest News

Back To School

Head of Maine CDC on making school county color classifications

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
The head of the Maine CDC offered some insight Tuesday into how they will establish county safety levels for schools.

Back To School

Parents worry over “unknowns” of school reopening

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
TV 5 spoke with many today who say not having a structured plan this close to the start is frustrating.

Back To School

Parents worry over the "unknown" of schools reopening

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT
TV 5 spoke with parents who say not having a structured plan this close to the start is frustrating.

Back To School

College of the Atlantic announces partnership for COVID-19 testing

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT
|
By Brittany McHatten
Thanks to a partnership with The Broad Institute, College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor is testing everyone who returns to campus this fall for COVID-19.

Back To School

Psychologist offers advice on talking to your kids about returning to school

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
Doctor David Prescott a psychologist from Acadia Hospital says an unknown future is one of the leading causes of anxiety. He says it's totally normal for kids, parents and school staff alike to feel anxious due to an uncertain school schedule.

Back To School

Talking to your kids about going back to school

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT