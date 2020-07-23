Maine CDC Director says parents should consult child’s pediatrician before going back to school

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC says now is the time for parents to talk with their child's primary care provider about whether it is safe to send them back to school for in-person instruction.

Dr. Nirav Shah says that answer can vary for kids with pre-existing conditions.

Shah says some pediatricians may find it's not a good idea, based on a child's health.

However, with good management and oversight, other doctors may determine that is is safe to return.

Last night, Bangor's Superintendent Betsy Webb unveiled reopening plans in a school committee meeting.

She says 13% of parents in the district want remote learning because, as of now, they are not comfortable sending their kids back into the school building.

If the district gets the green light to return to in-person instruction, Webb says they will be able to simultaneously run all three options that have been developed - remote learning, hybrid learning, and full-time in the classroom.

”Some of our families would have children in school five days a week, 27% of our families would have their children in school two or three days a week, and the others would be done remotely, and then 13% would be remotely.”

“There’s not a once size fits all approach which is why right now is an important time for every single parent to be checking in with their pediatrician. Not just for questions like these, but also for that critical thing for back to school which is making sure every child is caught up and up to date on their vaccinations.”

The Department of Education will share its color-coded system on school reopening classifications next Friday.

Red mean schools should pursue remote learning, yellow is the hybrid approach and green clears the way for back in the classroom instruction.

The school committee still needs to vote on these plans - you can find more information on them here.

