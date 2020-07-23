Advertisement

Lincoln celebrates “Town of the Year 2020” win

Lincoln claimed the honor through a Sports 92.9 Ticket poll.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - The home of 13 lakes celebrated their win Wednesday for the title of 2020 Town of the Year.

The town received nearly 40,000 votes.

The radio stations Town of the Year 2020 contest began with 68 towns.

The 2020 runner-up was Jonesport.

The community of just over 1,300 people received more than 23-thousand votes in the six match-ups.

Come down and celebrate with us!

Posted by Town of Lincoln, Maine on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

According to the Ticket, the final vote came down to the wire, with Lincoln claiming just over 54% of more than 27,000 votes cast.

A few photos of today's Town of the Year celebration.

Posted by Town of Lincoln, Maine on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

