Lincoln celebrates “Town of the Year 2020” win

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - The home of 13 lakes celebrated their win Wednesday for the title of 2020 Town of the Year.

Lincoln claimed the honor through a Sports 92.9 Ticket poll.

The town received nearly 40,000 votes.

The radio stations Town of the Year 2020 contest began with 68 towns.

The 2020 runner-up was Jonesport.

The community of just over 1,300 people received more than 23-thousand votes in the six match-ups.

According to the Ticket, the final vote came down to the wire, with Lincoln claiming just over 54% of more than 27,000 votes cast.

A few photos of today's Town of the Year celebration. Posted by Town of Lincoln, Maine on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

