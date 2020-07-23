Lincoln celebrates “Town of the Year 2020” win
Lincoln claimed the honor through a Sports 92.9 Ticket poll.
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - The home of 13 lakes celebrated their win Wednesday for the title of 2020 Town of the Year.
The town received nearly 40,000 votes.
The radio stations Town of the Year 2020 contest began with 68 towns.
The 2020 runner-up was Jonesport.
The community of just over 1,300 people received more than 23-thousand votes in the six match-ups.
According to the Ticket, the final vote came down to the wire, with Lincoln claiming just over 54% of more than 27,000 votes cast.
