How should students practice safe social distancing at schools?

(KXII)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Questions surround the state's framework guidelines for sending kids back to school this fall.

One of them is about physical distancing during in-person instruction.

In the Department of Education's framework, adults must maintain six feet of distance from others to the extent they can while wearing face coverings.

When it comes to students, three feet is acceptable when they're wearing face coverings and have other safety measures in place.

Head of Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah agrees.

File Photo
File Photo(Source: WTOC)

Based on data, adults transmit coronavirus at a higher rate than children.

However, Shah says that the three feet recommendation should not be taken for adults.

That is strictly unique for children in class.

“In the classroom setting there is not usually a lot of interaction as far as children running around, singing, vocalizing, yelling, and things of that nature. When coupled with face coverings and some of the other protective measures, the American Academy of Pediatricians felt that three feet was acceptable.”

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC Director

According to the framework released, six feet of physical distancing is required for students while eating meals.

That’s when students are unable to wear face coverings.

