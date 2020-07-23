Advertisement

House OKs free national park access for Gold Star families

Gold Star Park Pass
Gold Star Park Pass(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk and Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a proposal from two Maine lawmakers to give families of fallen military service members free access to national parks.

Independent Sen. Angus King and Democratic Rep. Jared Golden introduced the Gold Star Families Park Pass Act, which passed Tuesday as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

The proposal would give immediate family of the service members access to the National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass Program. Golden, a Marine who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, said the free access is “a small but meaningful way for our country to thank Gold Star Families.”

Copyright 2020 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Houlton man indicted for list of crimes in connection with entering his ex wife’s house

Updated: moments ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say that on Valentine’s Day, his ex wife was alerted by an app on her phone that Nickerson was inside her home in Canaan.

State

2020 Maine Tourism Awards recipients announced

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Office of Tourism has announced the recipients of the 2020 Maine Tourism Awards.

News

Resources available for those who rely on hay for livestock

Updated: 1 hours ago
If you are someone who relies on hay to feed your animals - local experts are offering advice and resources...

News

Police investigating fatal crash in Augusta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say 26-year-old Kelsey Buckmore of Augusta and 26-year-old Rachel Paquet of Smithfield died at the scene.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 14 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
A total of 3,239 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 23 over the past 24 hours.

Latest News

News

Initial unemployment claims decrease in Maine, weekly certifications mostly hold steady

Updated: 6 hours ago
Those numbers represent a drop from the week before, where 4,600 initial claims were filed.

News

Not enough being done for the homeless say Portland advocates

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Homeless advocates criticize city of Portland for not doing enough to help the people camping in the park at Deering Oaks

News

homeless Advocates criticizing the city of Portland

Updated: 8 hours ago
homeless Advocates criticizing the city of Portland

News

VACCINES

Updated: 8 hours ago
MAINE TO promote flu vaccines

News

Director of Maine CDC says flu vaccines will be a priority this year

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Doctor Nirav Shah says they are focused on keeping flu numbers at a minimum